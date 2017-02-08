Security increased in Yangon as Union Day draws closer

Police stations from five townships in Yangon are jointly increasing security in the city as Union Day draws closer.
Security in being increased especially in busy areas with more patrols, police security checkpoints, police nigh watch teams and patrol cars.
Yangon, Kyauktada Myoma Police Station Chief Pol. Maj. Tin Htut said, “We are doing routine police work and during these days we are enhancing our security efforts. This park (Bandoola Square) is a landmark in the city and the annual Union Day function is drawing closer so we must beef up our security operations. We are doing this work day and night.”
Pol. Maj. Tin Htut also said that they had received help from local people.
In 2016, 469 heinous crimes and over 50,000 other cases were registered at the police stations in Yangon Region.