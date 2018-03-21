Seven rioters charges in Mandalay

Myanmar authorities have filed charges against seven rioters who stormed a police station complex in the central region of Mandalay, demanding that a young girl's alleged rapist be turned over to them for punishment, RFA reported on 20 March quoting a police official.
Police Colonel Myo Aung told RFA’s Myanmar Service that authorities also confiscated 14 motorcycles ridden during the melee in Aungmyaythazan township, which began on Sunday when police fired into the air to disperse an angry mob of about 500 people who had entered the station compound, calling for the death penalty for the man charged with committing the crime.
Kyaw Soe, 38, is accused of raping a seven-year-old girl from his neighborhood in the township’s Amarahtarni quarter on March 15, though her parents did not learn about the attack until three days later.