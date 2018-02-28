Six held for Sittwe bombing

At least six people have been detained on suspicion of planting bombs that exploded over the weekend in parts of Rakhine’s state capital Sittwe, the Anadolu Agency reported quoting an anonymous police source.
An officer at Sittwe Township’s police station confirmed to Anadolu Agency that the suspects all are ethnic Rakhine Buddhists.
“One is from the ANC,” he said by phone, referring to the Arakan National Council, an ethnic coalition.
The ANC is a member of the United Nationalities Federal Council, an umbrella association that represents ethnic armed groups.