Six held for Sittwe bombing

By
Mizzima
On Wednesday, 28 February 2018

Bombing suspects Shwe Htet Aung (L, front), Than Shwe (R, front), Maung Oo Myint (L, back) and Naing Soe (R, back) are escorted out of court by a police officer in Sittwe, Rakhine State, Myanmar, 26 February 2018. Photo: Nyunt Win/EPA-EFE

At least six people have been detained on suspicion of planting bombs that exploded over the weekend in parts of Rakhine’s state capital Sittwe, the Anadolu Agency reported quoting an anonymous police source.

An officer at Sittwe Township’s police station confirmed to Anadolu Agency that the suspects all are ethnic Rakhine Buddhists.

“One is from the ANC,” he said by phone, referring to the Arakan National Council, an ethnic coalition.

The ANC is a member of the United Nationalities Federal Council, an umbrella association that represents ethnic armed groups.

More Articles

Protestors call for scrapping of 2008 constitution
USDP tries again to enact a right to recall law
Facebook says page of firebrand anti-Rohingya Myanmar monk removed
Mizzima introduces Free-to-Air TV channel
State Counsellor urges union ministers to double their efforts in discharging duties
EU seeks sanctions on Myanmar military over Rakhine crisis
....

Advertisements

This Week