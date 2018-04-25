Smoke from burning landfill site affects health of Hlinetharyar residents

Smoke billowing from Hteinpin landfill site in Hlinetharyar has spread to other townships in Yangon and residents in Hlinetharyar Township say it has severely affected their health.
A local resident from Hlinetharyar Township, Su Ywet Wah, told Mizzima that the residents in Ward No. 20, 18, 5, 6 and 7 which are the nearest blocks to this Hteinpin landfill site were suffering from the smoke.
She added that she saw some ambulances taking patients to hospitals on April 23.
This burning smell from the landfill site is spreading to some townships in Yangon namely Sanchaung, Ahlone, Lanmadaw, Latha, Pazundaung, Yankin, Tamwe, Bahan, Thaketa, Dawbon and Minglataungnyunt.
After the smell spread to other townships in Yangon, the Ministry of Health and Sports issued an advisory about the danger of inhaling the smoke.