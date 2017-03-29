State Counsellor discusses concerns in Kachin State

By
Mizzima
On Wednesday, 29 March 2017

Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi arrives at Mai Na internally displaced persons (IDPs) camp near Myitkyina, the capital of Kachin State on 28 March 2017.  Photo: Min Min/Mizzima

Daw Aung San Suu Kyi yesterday visited Myitkyina in Kachin State, one of the most war-torn regions in the country.

During her discussions with Kachin elders, she asked the Kachin people to unite for peace, according to state media. Kachin State has endured ethnic conflicts for decades. The main ethnic armed group in the region, the Kachin Independence Organisation (KIO), has not yet signed the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA).

According to the report, Those present at the meeting disclosed their concerns — armed conflicts between the Myanmar Army and the KIO, the increasing amount of displaced people as a result, urgent needs for food and humanitarian aid, amending the Constitution that will help to build a genuine federal union in accord with 1947 Panglong Agreement, an effective anti-drug campaign, the evil effect of armed conflict, freedom of worship and eradication of religious discrimination, and the peace process.

