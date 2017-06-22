Suspected terrorist training camps discovered in Mayu Mountain Range

Suspected militant training camps were discovered in Mayu Mountain Range in Buthidaung-Maungdaw area in Rakhine State, the Information Committee of the State Counsellor’s Office announced on 21 June.
Myanmar security forces on June 20 got information that terrorist training was being conducted in the area at night, so security forces conducted area clearance operations.
Security forces found homemade weapons and rations, according to the Information Committee.
Three sword-wielding men were killed by Myanmar security force in self-defence during the operation, the Director General Zaw Htay said at a press conference.
Myanmar security forcesare continuing area clearance operations, he added.