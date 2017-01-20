Suu Kyi to attend Union Day ceremony in Panglong

The State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi will attend the ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of Union Day on February 12 to be held in Panglong, Shan State, the National League for Democracy Central Executive Committee member Win Htein said on January 19.
“Daw Aung San Suu Kyi will attend the Union Day Ceremony in Panglong as a member of government, not a chairperson of NLD,” said Win Htein.
In Panglong, the Union Day ceremony will be held on February 12, and a ceremony marking 102nd birthday ceremony of Independence hero General Aung San will be held on February 13.
“On February 12 and 13 in Panglong, NLD Youth Network will lead events to support peace,” said Win Htein. “The events will include delivering political speeches, sports competitions, and award ceremonies. And an impromptu talk contest about General Aung will be held.”
On 12th February, 1947, in Panglong town in southern Shan State, Anti-Fascist People's Freedom League leader General Aung San, Shan leaders, Kachin leaders and Chin leaders signed the Panglong Agreement under which they agreed to establish equality and cooperate in the struggle for independence from Britain and they set up a Panglong Agreement Pillar.
A ceremony marking 70th anniversary of the Union Day will also be held in Nay Pyi Taw on February 12 as usual. On February 13, an event to mark General Aung San’s ceremony and to express support for Aung San Suu Kyi’s instructions and efforts for peace will be held at the Myanmar International Convention Center-2 in Nay Pyi Taw.