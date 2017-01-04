Suu Kyi says problems in Maungtaw should be resolved in the correct manner

By
Mizzima
On Wednesday, 4 January 2017

Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi at a meeting of the Committee on Implementation of Peace, Stability and Development of Rakhine State held at the Presidential Palace in Nay Pyi Taw at 2 pm on January 3. Photo: Myanmar State Counsellor Office

Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi said that there is a need for caution that a new problem usually arises whenever stability has been restored in the Muangtaw area, Rakhine State, according to a report by the State Counsellor’s office.

“The problems should be resolved in a correct manner and accusations should be refuted with the truth,” she said.

The Myanmar leader made the comment at a meeting of the Committee on Implementation of Peace, Stability and Development of Rakhine State held at the Presidential Palace in Nay Pyi Taw at 2 pm on January 3. 

A government-sponsored commission is currently investigating the situation in Muangtaw following insurgent attacks in October and November and the military response to tackle the problem. 

International outcry has greeted attempts by the Myanmar security forces to clamp down on what the authorities term "terrorism" in the region. Critics claim "genocide" and "ethnic cleansing" of the Muslim minority Rohingya, referred to by the Myanmar government as "Bengalis," a reference to their view that they are illegal immigrants from neighbouring Bangladesh, even though many claim their families have lived in the state for generations.

