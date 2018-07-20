Tatmadaw, TNLA clash in Northern Shan State

A Tatmadaw column conducting area clearance work in Namkham Township, Manwun village tract in northern Shan State clashed with about 30 Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) armed personnel on the afternoon of 11 July, resulting in at least eight deaths and one injury, state media reported quoting government sources. One member of the Tatmadaw was wounded slightly, and eight bodies of TNLA personnel were recovered from a light truck that crashed into a ravine.
Three weapons were also recovered from the Toyota Hilux Double Cab that had been carrying at least 11 people. The eight bodies, five female and three male, were dressed in TNLA camouflage uniforms, the report said.