Third man found dead in Rakhine State

By
Mizzima
On Thursday, 29 December 2016

Muslim people stand near the boat near the Border Check Point of Maungdaw town, Bangladesh-Myanmar border, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, 22 December 2016. Photo: Nyein Chan Naing/EPA

A man found dead in the troubled area of western Rakhine State has been identified as a Muslim who the government says had been working closely with local administrative officials, the Anadolu Agency reported on 28 December.

State media claimed Wednesday that the death was the third in the last week of local Muslims who had been collaborating with authorities as they tried to crack down on a gang who killed nine border police officials Oct. 9 in an area close to Myanmar's western border with Bangladesh.

The body of the man -- identified as Sirazuhut from Wet Kyein village in the state's north -- was reported to have been found Monday beside a creek that runs between two villages in Maungdaw district -- an area predominantly inhabited by Myanmar’s persecuted Rohingya Muslim minority.

