Thousands of workers expected to return home from Thailand for Thingyan

By
Mizzima
On Monday, 9 April 2018

Migrant fishermen from Myanmar rest on a Thai fishing boat upon their arrival at a port in Samut Sakhon province, Thailand, 19 March 2018. Photo: Rungroj Yongrit/EPA-EFE

Myanmar Workers in Thailand, who want to return home for Thingyan, need to obey the legal laws of Thailand announced by Governmental officials of Thailand and Myanmar Embassies in Thailand according to a report in state media.

Over ten thousand Myanmar workers  are expected to return home through border crossings including Mei Sai- Tachilek, Kawthoung-Ranong, and Phaya Thone Su (Three Pagoda’s Pass). According to the announcement, all the Myanmar workers must bring their Visa and must undergo the legal processes step-by-step at the crossings.

The dates for the returning workers was arranged between 5 to 30 April by officials and all the cost due to the Visa processes are free of charge during those dates.

More Articles

Smiles and slapstick as Rohingya refugees learn to corral elephants
Conditions in Myanmar ‘not conducive’ for refugee return: UN
Stranded Rohingya rescued by Indonesian fishermen
Prison Dept lodges complaint with Press Council against The Voice
U.S. Peace Corps triples volunteers serving in Myanmar
Facebook apologises after Myanmar groups blast Zuckerberg
....

Advertisements

This Week