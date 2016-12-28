Three civilians killed in Myanmar Army, TNLA clashes

Three civilians were killed and eight others injured amid fighting between the Myanmar Army and the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) in Kyaukme township of northern Shan state, RFA reported on 27 December quoting a local official.
Those killed during the hostilities on 26 December were all men, while the injured includes three children, two women and three monks, all of whom are being treated at Kyaukme hospital, according to Shan state assembly legislator Sai Tun Nyan of the Shan Nationalities Democratic Party who represents the town of Kyaukme.