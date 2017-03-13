Two Indian naval ships visiting Yangon

Two Indian naval ships, Karmuk and Bangaram, are visiting Yangon, from 12 – 14 March for the opening ceremony of the 5th IN-MN Coordinated Patrol.
INS Karmuk (P 64) is the fourth and the latest of the Kora Class Guided Missile Corvettes, constructed by M/s Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd, Kolkata based at Port Blair. The ship is designed to embark the indigenously manufactured Dhruv (ALH) or Chetak helicopter.
The ship is named after the weapon ‘Karmuk’, which means ‘Indradhanush’ or the mighty bow of Lord Indra.
INS Bangaram (T 65) is a 46 mts Fast Attack Craft that has a top speed of over 30 knots. The ship is designed for patrolling in the EEZ, Search and Rescue and apprehension of fast moving small boats.
‘Bangaram’ is named after an important island on the west coast of India.
During the stay in Yangon Senior Officers, Commanding Officers and the crew will interact with personnel from the Myanmar Navy and other local authorities, according to a press release.