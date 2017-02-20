Two Myanmar military injured in clash with militants in Rakhine State

Monday, 20 February 2017

Myanmar police patrol near Koe Tan Kauk Border Guard Police post around the villages near the Maungdaw town of Bangladesh-Myanmar border, Rakhine State, western Myanmar, 22 December 2016. Photo: Nyein Chan Naing/EPA

Two members of Myanmar’s security forces were injured in a clash with militants on the troubled Rakhine State border with Bangladesh, VOA reported on 19 February quoting the Myanmar state counsellor’s office.

The government last week said the situation in northern Rakhine had stabilized and that it had ended a four-month security crackdown on Rohingya Muslims.

The security operation had been under way since nine policemen were killed in attacks on security posts near the Bangladesh border October 9. Almost 69,000 Rohingyas have since fled to Bangladesh, according to U.N. estimates, the report said.

