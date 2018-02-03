U Ko Ni defence lawyers argue for discharging the accused

Defence lawyers who represent the accused in the advocate U Ko Ni murder case argued at the trial to discharge the accused Aung Win Zaw, Aung Win Tun and Zeyar Phyo before charging them in this case.
Lawyers from both parties gave arguments for the charge against gunman Kyi Lin and three other co-accused on February 2 at the 42nd hearing at Yangon north district court after all prosecution witnesses had been examined.
Defence lawyer advocate Aung Khaing who represents the accused Aung Win Tun and Aung Win Zaw argued in court that his clients should be discharged.
The lawyer claimed there was confusion around the case and no witness could give testimony around his clients’ alleged role of conspiracy.
Advocate Nay La who represents the family of the murder victim advocate U Ko Ni disputed the defence lawyers’ stance.
The public prosecutor reportedly argued at the court to charge gunman Kyi Lin under section 302(1)(b), pre-meditated murder, for killing advocate Ko Ni and under section 302(2), murder, for killing taxi driver Nay Win.
In addition he argued for the charge against the three co-accused namely Aung Win Zaw, Aung Win Tun and Zeyar Phyo under section 302(1)(b)/34, committing pre-meditated murder with common intention.
The murder took place at Yangon Mingaladon international airport on January 29, 2017 at about 5 pm. Advocate and National League for Democracy party legal consultant U Ko Ni was shot at point blank range and the gunman also killed taxi driver Nay Win who was chasing him after committing the crime.