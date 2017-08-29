UN 'deeply concerned' over civilian killings

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed 'deep concern' at the reports of civilians being killed during security operations in Myanmar’s Rakhine State.
This latest round of violence comes after the attacks on Myanmar security forces on 25 August.
The Secretary-General, who condemned those attacks, has reiterated the importance of addressing the root causes of the violence and the responsibility of the Government of Myanmar to provide security and assistance to those in need.
The Secretary-General fully supports the recommendations of the report by Kofi Annan and urges the Government to effectively implement them.
Recognizing that Bangladesh has hosted generously refugees from Myanmar for decades, the Secretary-General appealed to Dhaka to continue to allow those fleeing violence to seek safety in Bangladesh. Many of those fleeing are women and children, some of whom are wounded, a statement from his office said.
Antonio Guterres called upon humanitarian agencies to be granted unfettered and free access to affected communities in need of assistance and protection. " The United Nations stands ready to provide all necessary support to both Myanmar and Bangladesh in that regard.