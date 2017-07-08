UN Special Rapporteur Yanghee Lee visiting Myanmar soon

According to the State Counsellor office, United Nations Special Rapporteur Yanghee Lee will shortly be coming to Myanmar for her sixth visit.
The UN office said the visit has nothing to do with the Fact-Finding Mission which United Nations announced in March.
Earlier the Director General of the State Counsellor’s office Zaw Htay posted on his social network page: “Myanmar will not accept UNHCR’s Fact-Finding Mission”.
Ms. Yanghee Lee says she will only work on the Myanmar human rights monitoring report during her visit which was said to be happening July 10 onwards.
They are now discussing about the detailed plan of the visit with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Home Affairs, and State and Region governments.
Ms. Yanghee Lee visited last time in the second week of January 2017.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that during her last visit, Ms. Yanghee Lee strongly denounced the killing of nine Myanmar policemen by militants in Rakhine State in October.