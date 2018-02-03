Yangon International Airport welcomed 5.92 million passengers in 2017

Yangon International Airport (YIA), the largest and busiest airport in Myanmar and a key gateway into the country, welcomed 5.92 million passengers over the course of 2017.
This represents 8.48% growth over 5.45 million passengers in 2016. Of these, 66% or 3.93 million comprised international passengers and the other 34% or 1.99 million were domestic passengers. Overall air traffic movements increased by 11.05% in 2017 to 78,076, compared to 70,307 movements in the same period a year ago.
Moving forward, YIA targets a growth rate in line with Myanmar’s forecasted GDP growth of 7.2% for 2018 by way of World Bank’s estimates. Looking at growth trends across the 3 current international airports – YIA, Naypyitaw International Airport and Mandalay International Airport – YIA is well ahead of its handling capacity of 20 million passengers per annum to cater to future needs for the next decade at least.
This year, YIA also welcomes Mr José Angeja, IAP, as its new chief operating officer (COO) as part of its effort towards professional management standards. In his new role, José is also tasked to look at organizational and management efficiencies to ensure YIA sets the standard as a high-performance airport. This entails an operational approach towards infrastructural excellence, organizational excellence and management excellence at the airport.