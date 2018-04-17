British MPs call for further arms sanctions on Myanmar

British MPs have called for further arms sanctions to be imposed on Myanmar in an effort to tackle the persecution of the minority Rohingya people in the country, Arab News reported.
There are around 800,000 Rohingya now living in camps in Bangladesh after fleeing Rakhine state to escape a wave of violence in there that began mid-2017.
Helen Jones, Labour MP for Warrington North, was reported as saying that it was time that the UK and international community do more to bring an end to the violence and bring the perpetrators to an international court.
While the EU has already imposed an arms embargo, Jones said there is a need for a “world embargo on selling arms to Burma,” according to the report.