EU extends arms embargo on Myanmar

By
Mizzima
On Friday, 27 April 2018

General view of the European Commission in Brussels. Photo: EPA-EFE

The European Union has extended its arms embargo against Myanmar, following human rights violations in the country, and was preparing sanctions against individual army officials, Reuters reported.

The embargo includes arms, other equipment that could be used for repression, the provision of military training and products used to monitor communications, the Council of the European Union said.

The Council added it had agreed on a framework for personal sanctions against officials of the Myanmar Armed Forces and the border guard police, should human rights violations in the country continue, the report said.

