Myanmar rejects draft resolution on human rights

Myanmar has rejected a draft resolution on the situation of human rights in the country, tabled by the European Union (EU), according to state media.
THE draft resolution entitled “Situation of Human Rights in Myanmar” tabled by the European Union (EU) was considered for action on 23 March 2018 during the 37th Regular Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.
During the discussion, Permanent Representative of Myanmar to the United Nations Ambassador U Htin Lynn delivered a statement before taking action on the draft resolution, and categorically rejected the draft resolution highlighting paragraphs which are highly intrusive and directly challenging to the state sovereignty of Myanmar.
The draft resolution was put to a vote at the 47-member Human Rights Council, and adopted with a vote of 32 in favour, 5 against, and 10 abstentions. China, Burundi, Cuba, the Philippines and Venezuela voted against the resolution in support of Myanmar.