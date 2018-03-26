Myanmar rejects draft resolution on human rights

By
Mizzima
On Monday, 26 March 2018

(File) Htin Lynn, ambassador of the Permanent Representative Mission of Myanmar to Geneva, addresses his statement on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, during the 34th session of the Human Rights Council, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, March 13, 2017. Photo: Salvatore Di Nolfi/EPA

Myanmar has rejected a draft resolution on the situation of human rights in the country, tabled by the European Union (EU), according to state media.

THE draft resolution entitled “Situation of Human Rights in Myanmar” tabled by the European Union (EU) was considered for action on 23 March 2018 during the 37th Regular Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.

During the discussion, Permanent Representative of Myanmar to the United Nations Ambassador U Htin Lynn delivered a statement before taking action on the draft resolution, and categorically rejected the draft resolution highlighting paragraphs which are highly intrusive and directly challenging to the state sovereignty of Myanmar.

The draft resolution was put to a vote at the 47-member Human Rights Council, and adopted with a vote of 32 in favour, 5 against, and 10 abstentions. China, Burundi, Cuba, the Philippines and Venezuela voted against the resolution in support of Myanmar.

More Articles

Music festival for wildlife to be held in Yangon
Myanmar and India hold joint navy exercise
Mizzima TV launches its inaugural broadcasts
Suu Kyi ally looks set for Myanmar presidency
U.S. Embassy honors Women Of Change in Myanmar
T Khun Myat says he will strive for democracy and human rights
....

Advertisements

This Week