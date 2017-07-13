Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi condemns attack on Hindu pilgrims in India

Myanmar State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi conveyed condolences and condemned the “dastardly terrorist attack” on Amarnath pilgrims in India.
On 10 July 2017, the first Monday of the Indian month of Shraavana, seven Hindu civilian pilgrims on the way from Amarnath Temple in Kashmir Valley, in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir were killed in an attack by militants. According to media reports, the pilgrims mostly belonged to the Indian state of Gujarat. Among the at least seven people killed, six were women, and at least 19 people were injured in the attack.
State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, in a letter dated July 13 to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, conveyed her deep sadness at the tragic news of the terrorist attack that took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district that claimed seven lives and injured more than 30 people.
Joining the international community in condemning this dastardly act of terrorism, the letter stated that Myanmar condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.
“On behalf of the Government of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar and her own behalf the State Counsellor offered deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Prime Minister of India and to the People of India, especially to the bereaved families,” according to a press release.
The US government also made a statement in condemnation.
The details and motivation for the attack appears unclear and the Indian security agencies are reportedly investigating. Several militant attacks were carried out on Indian police posts before the attack on the bus. At this stage it appears either one or two sets of “terrorists” were involved, according the Indian authorities.
Militants have attacked the pilgrimage at least three times in the past, in 2000, 2001 and 2002, killing at least 50 people and injuring over 100.
The 48-day July-August annual Hindu pilgrimage is typically undertaken by up to 600,000 or more pilgrims to the 130 feet (40 m)-high glacial Amarnath cave shrine of iced stalagmite Shiv linga at 12,756 feet (3,888 m) in Himalayas, known as Amarnath Yatra.