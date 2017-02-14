Refugees from Myanmar allowed to continue resettlement in US

By
Mizzima
On Tuesday, 14 February 2017

A family of Burmese refugees arrives in the United States. Photo: Chad Nelson/World Relief

A group of five refugees from Myanmar are back on track to arrive in Tulsa, Oklahoma, tonight after their plans to resettle in the United States were called off earlier this month, Tulsa World reported on 14 February.

Representatives with Catholic Charities will be at Tulsa International Airport to welcome them.

Nine additional Myanmar refugees are scheduled to arrive later this week.

After President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Jan. 27 temporarily banning immigrants from seven countries and halting all refugees from entering the country, Catholic Charities had to cancel plans for the refugees, who originally were scheduled to resettle in the Tulsa area during February.

More Articles

Myanmar to execute Rohingya man for raid on police post
Sagaing Chief Minister gives directive to expand Child Protection Centres
7 out of 9 human trafficking cases in January were forced marriage
Myanmar jade mine landslide kills 9: official
Building a democratic federal union is the solution to resolve armed conflicts: President
Shan National Day held at Loi Tai Leng

Advertisements

This Week