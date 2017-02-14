Refugees from Myanmar allowed to continue resettlement in US

A group of five refugees from Myanmar are back on track to arrive in Tulsa, Oklahoma, tonight after their plans to resettle in the United States were called off earlier this month, Tulsa World reported on 14 February.
Representatives with Catholic Charities will be at Tulsa International Airport to welcome them.
Nine additional Myanmar refugees are scheduled to arrive later this week.
After President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Jan. 27 temporarily banning immigrants from seven countries and halting all refugees from entering the country, Catholic Charities had to cancel plans for the refugees, who originally were scheduled to resettle in the Tulsa area during February.