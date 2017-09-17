Unilever CEO joins list of Nobel laureates, VIPs calling for end to Rakhine violence

Sunday, 17 September 2017

Unilever CEO Paul Polman speaks speaks during the Gaidar Economic Forum in Moscow, Russia, 12 January 2017. Photo: Yuri Kochetkov/EPA

Unilever CEO Paul Polman is one of a growing number of “global citizens” calling for an end to the violence in Myanmar’s troubled Rakhine State.

In a September 16 tweet, Polman, the head of the third largest consumer goods company in the world, said: “We have forgotten how to rescue each other.Human empathy (is the) key to our survival.”

Mr Polman also posted a link to the Open Letter to the UN Security Council sent on 13 September by eminent global citizens calling for immediate UN intervention to end the violence and repression against the Muslim Rohingya in Rakhine State. .

The signatories to the letter include twelve Nobel laureates, including Professor Muhammad Yunus, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, and Malala Yousafzai.

Others signers include musician Bono, writer and activist Richard Curtis, education pioneer and founder of Khan Academy Salman Khan, human rights activist Asma Jahangir, actor and rights activist Shabana Azmi, and poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar.

