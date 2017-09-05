Bangladesh protests alleged violation of air space by Myanmar helicopters

By
Mizzima
On Tuesday, 5 September 2017

A Myanmar military helicopter flies over Rathaedaung township in Myanmar's Rakhine State on August 29, 2017. Photo: AFP

Bangladesh has protested against what it alleges are the recent instances of the violation of its air space by Myanmar helicopters.

A Daily Star report said a diplomatic note was sent to the Embassy of Myanmar in Dhaka on September 1, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs protesting against repeated intrusions by Myanmar helicopters on August 27-28 and September 1.

According to the report, the ministry stressed that such instances of incursions into Bangladesh air space by Myanmar helicopters runs contrary to good neighbourly relations and could lead to unwarranted situations.

Meanwhile, the Myanmar government has denied any such intrusions.

More Articles

Indian PM Narendra Modi, left, meets Myanmar President Htin Kyaw in Nay Pyi Taw. Photo: Min Min for Mizzima
Indian PM Modi says he looks forward to visit as he flies in to Myanmar
Pakistan, ISIS allegedly behind Rakhine imbroglio
Modi visit begins today amidst Rakhine crisis
UN Secretary-General urges restraint in Rakhine security operations
Migrant aid group quits Med to help Rohingya refugees
Kyrgyzstan scraps Myanmar football match over concerns

Advertisements

This Week