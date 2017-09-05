Bangladesh protests alleged violation of air space by Myanmar helicopters

Bangladesh has protested against what it alleges are the recent instances of the violation of its air space by Myanmar helicopters.
A Daily Star report said a diplomatic note was sent to the Embassy of Myanmar in Dhaka on September 1, with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs protesting against repeated intrusions by Myanmar helicopters on August 27-28 and September 1.
According to the report, the ministry stressed that such instances of incursions into Bangladesh air space by Myanmar helicopters runs contrary to good neighbourly relations and could lead to unwarranted situations.
Meanwhile, the Myanmar government has denied any such intrusions.