Bangladeshi loses legs as mine explodes on Myanmar border

A Bangladeshi farmer lost both legs when he stepped on a landmine reportedly planted by Myanmar security forces in a buffer zone between the two countries, officials said Sunday.
The incident happened near the southern Bangladesh border town of Naikhongchari on Saturday when Badiur Rahman crossed into the zone.
"His cow strayed inside the Myanmar border in no-man's land. He accidently stepped on a mine when he went there to fetch the cow," said Sarwar Kamal, a local government administrator.
The 45-year-old was rushed to a local clinic and later moved to hospital in the southern port city of Chittagong.
"His condition is very critical," said Marjia Khatun, a nurse.
Bangladesh border officials accuse Myanmar security forces of planting mines along border areas.
Border Guard Bangladesh commander Anwarul Azim said the area where Saturday's incident happened was unfenced and grazing cows very often strayed across.
"The Myanmar army planted those mines a while ago. Rahman accidentally stepped on one of those and lost both his legs," he told AFP.
