Indian Navy responds positively to Myanmar Navy request for training facilities

By
Mizzima
On Thursday, 2 March 2017

A Myanmar navy ship is anchored near Haigyi island, NgaPuTaw Township, Irrawaddy Division. Photo: Ye Aung Thu/AFP

The Indian Navy on Wednesday responded positively to a visiting Myanmar Navy delegation's request for training facilities, asking the country to send a proposal, Defence and Aerospace News website brahmand.com reported on 2 March.

The request was made by visiting Myanmar Navy (MN) delegation, comprising three officers – Lt Cdr Thurein Tun, Lt Cdr Kyaw Zeya Oo and Lt Ye Wint Tun.

They are on a four-day official visit to Kochi from February 26 to March 2.

The visit is primarily aimed at familiarising the Myanmar officers on Indian Naval Meteorology and Oceanography (METOC) operational/training facilities and exploring avenues for defence co-operation in the field, the report said.

