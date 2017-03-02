Indian Navy responds positively to Myanmar Navy request for training facilities

The Indian Navy on Wednesday responded positively to a visiting Myanmar Navy delegation's request for training facilities, asking the country to send a proposal, Defence and Aerospace News website brahmand.com reported on 2 March.
The request was made by visiting Myanmar Navy (MN) delegation, comprising three officers – Lt Cdr Thurein Tun, Lt Cdr Kyaw Zeya Oo and Lt Ye Wint Tun.
They are on a four-day official visit to Kochi from February 26 to March 2.
The visit is primarily aimed at familiarising the Myanmar officers on Indian Naval Meteorology and Oceanography (METOC) operational/training facilities and exploring avenues for defence co-operation in the field, the report said.