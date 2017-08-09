Myanmar man arrested in Tokyo stabbing

By
Mizzima
On Wednesday, 9 August 2017

Pedestrians cross the street in Otemachi, Tokyo's most prestigious business district, Japan. Photo: Kurokawa/EPA

A 28-year-old Myanmar man was arrested Monday on suspicion of attempted murder after stabbing his 26-year-old former girlfriend on a street in Japan’s Otemachi business district near JR Tokyo Station, Japan Today reported.

Both the victim, who temporarily fell unconscious, and the suspect, Nyein Chang Aung, are students from Myanmar, the Metropolitan Police Department said, adding the man has admitted to the charge.

The victim had consulted with the police on Jan 14, saying the suspect was waiting for her in front of her home and posting slanderous messages about her current boyfriend on Facebook.

