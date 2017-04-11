Statement on Mizzima awarded with FTA digital TV Channel

April 11, 2017
Mizzima Media is proud to announce that we have been selected as one of five new Free-to-Air (FTA) Digital TV channels to operate in Myanmar. Understandably, we are excited and eager to use this opportunity to contribute to the further development of the broadcast industry in Myanmar.
Our channel will offer a mix of news, entertainment and infotainment – providing viewers across the country an opportunity to be better informed on matters affecting their lives while also being entertained.
We would like to thank Myanma Radio and Television (MRTV), Tun Group Asia (TGA) and all officials involved in the process for their consideration and look forward to further discussions with authorities regarding the further development and implementation of our FTA channel.
Soe Myint
Managing Director & Editor In-Chief
Mizzima Media Group