Choragudi Upendranadh

The convening power of china as an emerging power-house and leader of the Globalization 2.0 is all evident during the May 14-15th The Belt and Road Forum. With a representation from over 70 countries (official delegations) from across the globe; of them about 28 heads of states, it perhaps heralds a new beginning in the global diplomacy, trade and co-operation. The Belt and Road Forum also had amuch-needed human face; was hailed as a significant contributor to achieving 2030 sustainable development goals.