India to hand over Sittwe deep sea port to Myanmar soon

By
RiA
On Thursday, 2 February 2017

Sittwe deep sea port. Photo: Min Myo Nwe/RiA

Indian Ambassador to Myanmar Vikram Misri said that India will hand over the Sittwe deep sea port to Myanmar soon.

He said that the deep-sea port is very important and will be launched shortly. He made the comment at a meeting with the Rakhine State government on January 31.

They discussed the deep sea port, the constructions of roads in Rakhine State, and possibilities that India can support Rakhine State in education and health care.

Two out of the six vessels to be used in the Sittwe deep sea port have already reached the port and the remaining four vessels will arrive shortly, the Inland Water Transport Department confirmed.

