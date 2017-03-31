88 law-breaking Myanmar fishermen repatriated from India

A total of 88 Myanmar fishermen, who were detained in India for violating the country's law, have been brought back home through diplomatic channel, Myanmar News Agency reported Thursday.
The fishermen, who were put into custody at the Open Distress Camp in India, arrived back at the Yangon International Airport Wednesday evening from Port Blair by chartered flight after verification as Myanmar citizens.
The Myanmar fishermen are being provided with aid by the government's Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement and arrangements are being also made to send them back homes.
Courtesy Global Times