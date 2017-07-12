About 600 people displaced by flood in Khamti

Khamti Township Administrator Khin Maung Sint told Mizzima that about 600 people were displaced by flooding and taking refuge at relief camps after the water level in the Chindwin River rose above danger level.
He added that a total of three flood relief camps were opened in Myatheintan, Ziphyukone affiliated Middle School and Maing monastery.
Khamti town is in Sagaing Region.
Adminstrator Khin Maung Sint said: “We have opened these flood relief camps since the fourth of this month. There were very few displaced people by flooding when these camps were first opened and then the number of displaced people rose as the water level in the river reached above danger level. The latest number of displaced people in these camps is over 600 people.”
Over 600 people from Khamti Township including Ziphyukone ward, Myoma ward and Pawma ward are taking refuge in the camps.
Administrator Khin Maung Sint said: “The people have to take refuge at the relief camps when the water inundated their homes. A total of 23 schools have to be closed so far because of the flood.”
According to the weather forecast released by Meteorology and Hydrology Department, the water level in the Chindwin River is about 4.5 feet above danger level in Khamti at 1:30 p.m on July 11 and it will fall by about one foot within one day. The flood water level may remain above the danger level.
Meteorologist Tun Lwin warned that the water level in Chindwin River would remain above the danger level in cities on the banks of the Chindwin River, namely (1) Khamti, (2) Hommalin, (3) Phaungpyin, (4) Mawlaik, (5) Kalewa, (6) Minkin, and (7) Monywa and the water level may rise by 1 to 2 feet within the next three days.
The Meteorology and Hydrology Department said in its advisory that the people living near the river bank and low lying areas should be on the alert and take care of the rising water level and the flooding.