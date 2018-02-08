All amber miners trapped in Kachin conflict escape

Kachin State Legislative Assembly, legislator Zaw Win from Tanai constituency said that almost all amber miners trapped in the conflict between the Tatmadaw (government’s military) and Kachin Independence Army (KIA) in Tanai-Hukawng valley in Kachin State have escaped.
“They said that about 400 were still trapped in the conflict area until yesterday. If about 200 could be rescued yesterday and about 200 today, there will be no one left in the conflict area. If there are still some trapped, the number will not be much. Previously 600, 400, 200, 300 people were rescued daily but they could not take their motorcycles and three-wheelers with them. Now these miners have been allowed to take their vehicles with them.” legislator Zaw Win said.
About 3,000 people were trapped when armed conflict erupted between Tatmadaw and KIA. The miners were trapped in fighting between Tatmadaw and KIA from January 28 until February 7.
Legislator Zaw Win said that fighting has stopped at the moment.