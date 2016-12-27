Another murder reported in Maungdaw, office clerk killed

The State Counsellor’s Office issued a news release today which says a clerk from Maungdaw Township, Yaytwinkyun village administrator’s office was killed in the evening of December 24.
The victim named as Roffy, 28, was a subordinate of the Yaytwinkyun village administrator and died from stab wounds to his abdomen and a slit throat.
The body of the victim was found near a prawn farm west of the village school on December 25 at about 2 p.m. by his relative Saudi Mullar.
Ngakhuya border police guard are investigating.