Ashin Wirathu calls for martial law in Maungdaw

Nationalist monk Ashin Wirathu called yesterday for martial law in Buthidaung and Maungdaw where terrorist attacks continue to take place.
“Choose what you like, declare martial law or see sovereignty undermined,” he said.
He added that government staff and local people dared not stay in some areas in Maungdaw as security was weak there.
Therefore, a National Defence and Security Council meeting should be held and martial law declared in the entire area of Maungdaw township, he said.
“If the lives and wealth of the people are secure under martial law, the credit will not go only to the military, the people will thank parliament and the government which declared martial law in that area,” Abbot Wirathu said.
He was speaking at a demonstration against the ‘Kofi Anan report and terrorist attacks’ held yesterday, where a participant also read out a statement condemning the terrorist attacks and saying there was no need to amend 1982 Citizenship Law.