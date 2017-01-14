Court sets next hearing of ABSDF member Min Htay for Jan 23

The next hearing for the case of the All Burma Students' Democratic Front (ABSDF) central committee member Min Htay, who has been charged with Section 17/1 under the illegal association act, will be held on January 23, ABSDF secretary No. 1 Myint Oo told Mizzima.
The first hearing was held at the Moemuak Court on January 13.
Speaking about the first hearing, Myint Oo told Mizzima, “Today, they just handed over police discovery and evidence to the court. The court will begin its questioning on January 23. They will question the plaintiff on that day.”
Min Htay was arrested on December 28 for allegedly contacting with Kachin Independence Army.
Currently, Min Htay has been detained in Bhamo Prison.
Myint Oo said that they were allowed to meet with Min Htay at Bhamo Prison, and he was found in good health.
The ABSDF, along with other seven armed groups, have signed the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement under the previous government led by Thein Sein.