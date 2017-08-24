Court will pronounce judgment in September in Min Htay case

Thura from the All Burma Students’ Democratic Front (ABSDF) was examined as the last defence witness in the Min Htay case, who has been charged under the Unlawful Associations Act, at Momouk Township court today.
ABSDF North Committee General Secretary Nan Yin said that the arguments from both sides would be given on August 30 and then the court would likely pronounce judgment in early September.
She added that in today’s hearing, defence witness Thura was examined by the public prosecutor.
“He asked Thura what he knew and he answered that Yebaw Min Htay was arrested on the way back to his place after attending the preparatory meetings for convening 21st Century Panglong Conference. He testified that Yebaw Min Htay attended that meeting. And he also testified that army badges were given by ABSDF Central for him to carry to ABSDF North,” Nan Yin said.
Nan Yin further said that another defence witness, ABSDF Chairman Than Ke, said in cross examination on August 14 that ABSDF had signed the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA) and it was not an unlawful association, so Yebaw Min Htay could not be given punishment.
“According to their testimonies, we are from NCA signatory organization so they have no grounds to give punishment to him. And the road he took on the day of his arrest was a road used by the public and the army badges are ours. So I think there is no grounds for punishment,” she said.
ABSDF Central Committee member and ABSDF Northern leader Yebaw Min Htay was arrested by Capt. Thet Swe Lin from No. 21 Military Operations Command HQ who filed a case against him under section 17(1) of Unlawful Associations Act.
Tatmadaw (Army) arrested Yebaw Min Htay on December 28, 2016 at Sein Lone checkpoint on Bhamo-Lweje highway and he was sent to Bhamo prison.