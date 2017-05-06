CSSU decides to hold national level political dialogue

The Committee for Shan State Unity (CSSU) agreed on six points to be presented at the forthcoming 21st Century Panglong Conference. This six-point resolution includes continuing the opinion polls of Shan people for obtaining a common position of Shan people and holding national-level political dialogue.
At this meeting held for two days on May 4 and 5, they discussed the weaknesses and advantages of the activities carried out over the last four years. Then the current Chairman of CSSU, Khun Tun Oo from Shan Nationalities League for Democracy, handed over the baton to General Yord Serk of the Reunification Council of Shan State (RCSS) for the next term.
CSSU spokesman Sai Leik told reporters, “CSSU is not working only for the unity of ethnic Shan people but also for the unity of all ethnic nationalities living in Shan State, getting the common position of all people in Shan State and how to cooperate in building a genuine federal union with the development and welfare of all people in Shan State.”
“Our CSSU will discuss with people again for obtaining a common position of all people in Shan State which will be presented at the forthcoming 21st Century Panglong Conference. We have made field trips for the first time and collected the voice of the people. But we are not yet satisfied with the facts we could collect so that we will meet again with the people after General Yord Serk took charge of this committee,” he added.
Spokesman Sai Leik further said that RCSS was continuing discussions and negotiations with the government’s Peace Commission Chairman Dr. Tin Myo Win for holding national-level political dialogue on ethnic issues in Taunggyi, Shan State before the convening of second convention of 21st Century Panglong Conference set for May 24.