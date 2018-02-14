Government detains 16 in connection with Inn Din murders

Rakhine State government secretary Tin Maung Swe confirmed to RiA the detention of 4 army officers, 3 soldiers, 3 policemen and 6 civilians including a village administrator in connection with the killing  of 10 Rohingya in Inn Din village, Maungdaw Township, Rakhine State on September 2 last year.

On February 8, Reuters reported that 10 Rohingya had been killed in Inn Din.

After this news report appeared, the government disclosed the detention in connection with this case. Tatmadaw (Government’s Defence Services) issued press statement January 10 saying it will take action against those who committed this crime but it is not known when they persons were arrested.

