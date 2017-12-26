Heavy weapon fire hits KIA HQ

It has been reported that four shells landed in Laiza the Kachin Independence Organization’s (KIO) headquarters injuring a school teacher on Christmas Eve.
KIO Information Department Chief Lt. Col. Naw Bu said that a shell hit the road in Waikyaing Ward, northern Laiza on Christmas Eve at about 9:30 p.m. hitting 29-year old school teacher Day Laphai Kai Nan while she was walking, she is currently being treated at Laiza hospital.
“Four heavy weapons shells hit and exploded in Ward No. 1 of Laiza yesterday night at about 9 p.m. A school teacher who was walking at the time was slightly injured by splinters. We assume these heavy weapons shells were fired from the government outposts stationed at Kharabawm and south of Bawmye,” Lt. Col. Naw Bu told Mizzima.
Lt. Col. Naw Bu added that the shelling took place while villagers were preparing to hold Christmas mass and they had to run in fear to Laiza creek near the Sino-Myanmar border.