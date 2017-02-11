Kachin nurse found murdered with 19 stab wounds

A Kachin nurse identified as Mali San Pan, 24, was found murdered with 19 stab wounds on February 9, according to police.
Myitkyina Myoma Police Station Duty Officer Sub-Inspector Sithu Lin said that Mali San Pan was found dead at her cousin’s brother’s house Kyetpaungchan on the afternoon of February 9.
“A case has been registered at the police station. She is a nurse and was waiting for an appointment order. She has not yet in government service. She was found dead at Kyetpaungchan, her cousin’s brother’s house. She was killed with 19 stab wounds in the afternoon. Investigation into this case is still underway. A post mortem has been conducted at the mortuary. The result says she killed with stab wounds but no rape was reported,” he said.
He added that the case had been registered as murder under Section 302 of the Penal Code.
Unconfirmed reports circulating among the people said she was raped and then killed.
Nurse Mali San Pan is the daughter of Rev. Laja and Sayama Achan from Bamho Maliyan Baptist Church. The directors of the Htoi Gender and Development Organization Nan Pu said that the deceased was a human rights activist.
“Nineteen stab wounds were found on her body with 15 in abdomen and 4 in back. We tried to enter and see the autopsy as family members but we were not allowed. So we couldn’t see what weapon was used to kill her. We want to see the truth and justice be done,” she told Mizzima.
She added that the deceased’s mother Achan was trying to get a recommendation letter from the police station until 2 pm to see the dead body.
Nurse Mali San Pan graduated from Bahmo Nurse Training School in 2011 and she worked in Mandalay first and then shifted to a NGO. She came back to her home when the NGO project ended and she was awaiting an appointment order while staying at her relative’s home when she was killed.
The crime scene of Kyetpaungchan where the nurse was killed is two miles from Myitkyina.