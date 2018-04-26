KNPP and Government will have official meeting in Loikaw

The Peace Negotiation Committee (PNC) of Karenni National Progressive Party (KNPP) and Peace Commission (PC) of National Reconciliation and Peace Centre (NRPC) will have an official meeting in Loikaw, Kayah State.
The United Nationalities Federal Council (UNFC) issued a press statement which says the official meeting will be held at Kayah State Hall in Loikaw on April 26 and 27.
The two sides will discuss implementation of bilateral agreements reached between KNPP and government at State and Union levels.
The UNFC statement added that the discussion between the two sides will include joint monitoring at State and local levels, monitoring of human rights, social assistance, work of INGOs and NGOs in Kayah State, narcotics, deforestation and human trafficking.
And also they will discuss the posting of liaison officers and matters regarding troops.
Upon the invitation of KNPP, representatives of local political parties in Kayah State, representatives from CSOs, leaders of religious institutions, representatives of Ethnic Armed Organizations (EAOs) who have signed the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA) will also reportedly attend the meeting as observers.