Myanmar extends curfew in northern Rakhine to ensure further security

Myanmar local authorities extended the curfew order in Maungtaw, a sensitive area of conflict in the northern part of Rakhine state, for another two months to ensure further security, stability and rule of law, Myanmar News Agency quoted the Maungtaw District General Administration Department as reporting Wednesday.
The order, which has taken effect from Monday, continues to ban assembly of more than five persons and going outside from dusk to dawn between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m local time.
The original curfew order was imposed shortly after the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) extremist terrorists launched coordinated attacks on police outposts in Maungtaw on Aug. 25, displacing residents from a number of areas in Maungtaw area.
Meanwhile, all displaced people taking shelter in Sittway, capital of Myanmar's Rakhine state, have returned homes as the situation in the state has returned to normal.
The local authorities are allocating land to those who lost their homes in the conflicts and provide food and security to all communities in the area.
Under the program of the Union Enterprise for Humanitarian Assistance, Resettlement and Development (UEHRD), formed with State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi as Chairperson, construction of the infrastructures in northern Rakhine including buildings, roads, water and electricity supply have been underway since November.
