Myanmar President Htin Kyaw resigns

Myanmar’s President Htin Kyaw has resigned his position this morning saying he wanted to take a rest from his current work.
A committee led by the State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi will choose the new President, said NLD spokesperson Monywa Aung Shin.
“We will have to discuss more what kind of president we will choose. I think the group led by Daw Aung San Suu Kyi will hold discussions to choose a new President. The party will not directly issue a statement. The government and the parliament will mainly handle the issue,” said Monywa Aung Shin.
A new President will be appointed within seven days in accordance with the section 73 (b) of the Constitution, according to a short statement issued by the President Office.
According to the Constitution, the vice President (1) Myint Swe will serve as the Acting President within the seven days.
The section 73 (a) of the Constitution says “One of the two Vice-Presidents who has won the second highest votes in the Presidential election shall serve as Acting President if the office of the President falls vacant due to his resignation, death, permanent disability or any other cause.” And section 73 (b) says, “If the office of the President becomes vacant when the Union Parliment is in session, the Acting President shall promptly intimate the Head of the Union Parliament to fill the vacancy within seven days.
The statement of the President Office did not give any details of the reason of the resignation, but the NLD spokesperson Monywa Aung Shin says, “The main problem is his health.”