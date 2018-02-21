NCA signatories discuss implementation of NCA

The New Mon State Party (NMSP) and Lahu Democratic Union (LDU) which signed the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA) on February 13 discussed implementation of the peace process with the eight other signatories in Chiang Mai on February 18 and 19.
Spokesman for the ethnic armed organizations (EAOs), Pado Saw Tah Doh Mu, said they discussed the Joint Implementation Committee Meeting (JICM) and inclusion of new members in Union Peace Dialogue Joint Committee (UPDJC).
“We must hold JICM meetings in implementation of NCA and then we must hold UPDJC meetings. We must select their representatives to be represented in UPDJC and so we discussed how they could take part in these meetings. We will try to hold JICM and UPDJC meetings and negotiations with the other side,” he told Mizzima.
Currently 16 members from eight EAOs are represented in the UPDJC and now it will be expanded with more members from the Mon and Lahu organizations.