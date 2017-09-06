NCA-signatory eight EAOs hold meeting for adopting a common strategy

Eight ethnic armed organisations (EAOs) which signed the Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA) are holding a meeting in Chiang Mai, Thailand to adopt a common strategy.
Its Peace Process Steering Team (PPST) member Col. Khun Okkar said that they are holding the meeting for adopting a sole strategic policy from work done by Union Peace Dialogue Joint Committee (UPDJC), Joint Monitoring Committee (JMC) and PPST.
“Our eight NCA-signatory EAOs are working on these three topics and now reviewing our work and drafting a strategy for us. We are cooperating and jointly working with government, military and parliament under two teams namely UPDJC and JMC and then we have our joint group consisting of leaders of our eight EAOs. Moreover, then we will consider what we need to harmonise the work under these three teams at a focal point,” Khun Okkar said.
“The objective of this meeting is to draw and adopt a policy. These three teams or three committees should not lose their way in walking along the track of establishing a federal union and the success of political dialogue. Sometimes some committees lost their way from walking along the original objective and followed the leadership of other organisations. This meeting is guiding and controlling politically such leeway,” he added.
This meeting was called with the objective of speeding up the implementations of the work of these three committees in further advancement as there were some delays because the Arakan Liberation Party (ALP) and Restroration Council of Shan State (RCSS) could not hold their national-level political dialogues in their home states though they are the signatories to the NCA, he further said.
He went on to say that they would explore ways to join the forthcoming third convention of 21st Century Panglong Conference scheduled to be held coming December and holding of national-level political dialogue in respective home states as laid down in the peace process.
The three teams; UPDJC, JMC and PPST, have their separate meetings and then they have joint meetings of these three teams together. The meeting was attended by leaders from eight NCA signatory EAOs and their delegates totaling 70 delegates, and it is being held from September 4 to 7.
Col. Khun Okkar said that they got permission to hold this meeting after National Reconciliation and Peace Committee (NRPC) sent ano-objection letter to Thai embassy in Yangon.