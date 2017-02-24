Non-ceasefire ethnic groups read papers at Panghsang Conference

The third plenary meeting of non-signatories of Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA) ethnic armed groups is taking place at the headquarters of United Wa State Party/Army (UWSP/UWSA) in Panghsang and will end on February 24.
Palaung State Liberation Front/T’ang National Liberation Army (PSLF/TNLA) General Secretary Ta Phone Kyaw who is attending the meeting said that the delegates of 8 non-ceasefire ethnic armed groups presented their political papers at the meeting on the first day.
“We presented our papers primarily today. We presented our political papers which were requested from each group. It took the whole day. We have not yet discussed and deliberated these papers. Mon and Karenni organizations could not attend this meeting but they presented their papers,” he said.
“The political papers are on views and opinions on NCA and Panglong Conference and we will base our discussions on how we will continue in political negotiations,” he added.