Number of flood victims reaches over 90,000

Director Dr. Min Thein from Natural Disaster Management Department confirmed that according to latest collected figures, heavy rain and rising water level in rivers has left over 90,000 flood victims and the death toll had reached 10.
According to the figures collected on July 29, the numbers of flood victims are highest in Bago Region and followed by Kayin State and Mon State.
Among the death toll, three soldiers were washed away in torrential rain in Bilin and three more people from worst-hit Bago Region are included.
One died in Thanintharyi Town where over 6,000 are taking refuge in relief camps and two more died in Magway Region and one more in Naypyitaw.
Myanmar Meteorological and Hydrology Department issued flood warning on July 30 which says water levels in Tharbaung, Taungoo, Madauk, Shwegyin, Bilin, Bago and Hpa-an have crossed danger level.
In 2015 over 100 people died and hundreds of thousands were affected by flooding.