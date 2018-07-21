Peace Commission and KIO have informal meet in Chiang Mai

By
Soe Thu Aung
On Saturday, 21 July 2018

In this photograph taken October 14, 2016, armed rebels belonging to the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) ethnic group move towards the frontline near Laiza in Kachin state. Photo: Hkun Lat/AFP

Government’s Peace Commission (PC) and the Kachin Independence Organization (KIO) are reportedly meeting in Chiang Mai, Thailand for an informal talk.

Col. Naw Bu from KIO/KIA said that they did not know what the main agenda was in this informal talk.

“As far as I know they are meeting for an informal talk,” he said.

It seems they would discuss the de-escalation of military conflict between the two armies in their operational area.

Moreover the source close to ethnic armed organizations said that the commission would meet the Restoration Council of Shan State/Shan State Army (RCSS/SSA) also in the evening.

KIO and RCSS/SSA had engagements with Tatmadaw (government troops) recently.

Northern Alliance armies including the KIO met State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and Tatmadaw C-in-C separately during their visit to Nay Pyi Taw to attend Union Peace Conference or 21st Century Panglong Conference.

The KIO has not yet signed Nationwide Ceasefire Agreement (NCA) and they are demanding government have talks with them through the Federal Peace Negotiation Consultative Committee (FPNCC) led by Wa group, UWSA.

